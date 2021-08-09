STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 26,700 cases of rape and 27,827 abductions of minor girls registered in Madhya Pradesh in 54 months: Govt

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave this information in a written reply to a question submitted by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari.

Published: 09th August 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: As many as 26,708 cases of rape, 37 cases of murder after gangrape and 27,827 crimes of abduction of minor girls were registered in Madhya Pradesh during the past four-and-a-half-years, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave this information in a written reply to a question submitted by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari.

A total of 26,708 cases of rape were registered across Madhya Pradesh from January 2017 to June 2021, the reply stated.

Also, 37 cases of murder after gangrape were registered during this period (January 2017 to June 2021).

During the same period, 27,827 cases of abduction of minor girls were registered across the state besides 854 cases of abduction of women (other than minors), the reply said.

A total of 2,663 cases of murder of women were also registered in the state during this period.

Of these, the highest number of 633 cases of murder were registered in 2020.

In 2017, 549 such cases were registered, 583 in 2018 and 577 in 2019.

From January to June 30 this year, 321 cases of murder of women were registered, the reply stated.

The monsoon session of the MP Assembly began on Monday.

Proceedings were adjourned for the day after the Assembly paid tribute to some sitting and former MLAs who died recently and to the victims of the second wave of COVID-19 and the Naxal blast in Dantewada in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Madhya Pradesh crimes crimes against women State Home Minister Narottam Mishra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp