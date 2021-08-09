STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parliament passes bill to set up central university in Ladakh

Replying to a discussion on the bill, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Leh, Ladakh, is a priority area for the prime minister. We are committed to establish a quality institution."

Published: 09th August 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament Monday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which seeks to establish a central university in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Rajya Sabha passed the bill with a voice vote amid a walkout by Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC and DMK.

The bill was cleared by Lok Sabha last week.

Replying to a discussion on the bill, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Leh, Ladakh, is a priority area for the prime minister. We are committed to establish a quality institution."

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill, at present there is no central university in Ladakh and therefore, the government has decided to establish a new one there to ensure increase in accessibility and quality of higher education.

It also aims to facilitate and promote avenues of higher education and research for the people of the Union territory.

This shall also cater to the regional aspirations for years to come, it said.

According to the statement of objects, the bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, to provide for the establishment of a university named "Sindhu Central University" in Ladakh.

The university will cater to all areas of Ladakh that include Leh and Kargil.

The government had said the university is expected to reduce the imbalance in the region in the education sector and also help students of Ladakh get quality higher education opportunities.

