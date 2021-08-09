STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private volunteer initiative on authentic Covid data to shut shop by October 31

What began as a concerted effort to publish data in February 2020 during the onset of the first wave of the Covid pandemic, soon became a trusted resource of information for many researchers. 

Published: 09th August 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Covid-19 voluntary data collective and analytics platform covid19india.org that was the source of data analysis for many data experts in the country when questions were raised about data authenticity of official figures, will shut down operations by October 31.

In a blog post on its website, the organisation founder wrote that most who worked for it were volunteers who now have to go back to their normal lives.

“16 months. 300+ volunteers. 4.4 billion website visits. Numerous dashboards and projections driven by our data. Keeping India informed about Covid-19. We are a voluntary collective: No formal organization, no employees, no hierarchy just a group of people who turn up every day to keep this going! With our work and personal lives limping back to normalcy, we believe it’s time for us to look ahead and focus on them,” the post said.

“With our work and personal lives limping back to normalcy, we believe it’s time for us to look ahead and focus on them.”

What began as a concerted effort to publish data in February 2020 during the onset of the first wave of the Covid pandemic, soon became a trusted resource of information for many researchers. 

The Sunday announcement came as a dampener for some of these researchers.

Bhramar Mukherjee, a researcher at the University of Michigan tweeted that “in an already data poor environment in India, this is a huge loss. I am truly disappointed that Covid19india.org will phase out in October. All our models rely on their API. The noble voluntary efforts should have been supported by the officials.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid19india.org Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp