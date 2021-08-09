STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition insists on debate on Pegasus issue

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has admitted the discussion on the farmers' agitation against the farm laws, price rise and the flood situation in some parts of the country.

Published: 09th August 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned twice in the pre-lunch session following uproar by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row and various other issues.

When the House meet at noon after an adjournment, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was in the chair, proceeded with the scheduled Question Hour.

But the opposition members continued to create an uproar and jumped in the well sloganeering over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and other issues.

Immediately after that Singh adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, proceedings of the upper house were adjourned till 12 noon after Opposition parties insisted on a discussion on the issue of Pegasus spyware allegedly being used to snoop on opposition leaders, government critics and journalists.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has admitted the discussion on the farmers' agitation against farm laws, price rise and the flood situation in some parts of the country.

The Opposition parties insisted that the Pegasus issue should also be discussed.

As Opposition members stood up and some from the TMC started moving towards the Well of the House, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Before adjourning, he said as many as eight MPs have given notices under Rule 267.

"Some are on Pegasus, some are on farmers' issue, some are on floods in different parts of the country because of heavy rains," Naidu said.

"I have already admitted, I have already said it in the Business Advisory (BAC) meeting and also conveyed to the government about the need to discuss the farmers' issue once again," he said as Opposition members sought to know the status of the notices on Pegasus.

Naidu said he has already admitted "farmers issue, price rise, flood issue and other issues" before adjourning the proceedings till 12 pm.

