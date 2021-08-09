Sab kuch Allah ki reham hai: A look at faith in the times of Covid-19

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

"The past one year has been extremely difficult for us, including our families. I have seen patients dying, families getting destroyed, children becoming orphaned... The sights at hospitals were horrific," said Dr Ajeet Jain. “After witnessing the virus's wrath, I have become more religious. I pray more be it at home or hospital whenever I can.”

Dr Jain has been handling a dedicated Covid ward at Delhi government-run hospital Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital since last year. Spending more than 12 hours on Covid duty, he has barely any time left to sleep or to even have a proper meal. Managing enough time to pray is a luxury for Dr Jain.

"Over this period, I have barely managed to visit home or meet my family... I miss being in that comfort zone. I pray more for their health and well being now. At times I do get scared...every day is a blessing, you never know what's going to happen tomorrow. Seeing people closely constantly battling this virus, ending up devastated, I feel grateful to God for keeping him good enough to continue my duty and serve people. Taking out time to devote in prayers often is difficult, I may cut short the time but my faith in spirituality has gone up," noted Dr Jain who follows Jainism.

In March 2020, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown as cases of the novel coronavirus had started rising. With orders to only allow essential services, all the religious places were also shut down, gatherings were banned and people were advised to worship at home.

"It was indeed a new situation we all were thrown into, for which none of us were prepared. I am a believer in the Almighty and visit temples every day. So when it was announced that visit to temples was not allowed, I did panic a bit...in tough times and difficult days, I tend to pray more and the news related to Covid were indeed scary. People were dying...I had no other option but to worship at home," commented Sandhya Ghosh, 59, a local school teacher living in a remote village of West Midnapore district in West Bengal.

Dr Ashiya Malek, a 32-year-old gynaecologist originally hailing from Gujarat and living in Delhi for her medical practice along with her husband Dr Khushrou Malek, a medical practitioner too, somehow remained safe in the first wave and second wave despite being on Covid duties. Their families were not lucky. The virus did not spare them in the second wave which had badly hit the country in the months of April and May.

"Sab kuch Allah ki reham hai (everything is a blessing of almighty). We could overcome the difficult phase because of Allah's blessings," Ashiya stated.

Despite being on medical duty, Ashiya would take out time from her busy schedule and offer namaz even while wearing a PPE kit. "It is extremely uncomfortable but I had no option other than to manage with it. Kept fasting during Ramzan. Science is of course there, but miracles do happen," she grinned.

Mata Amritanandamayi Math, an organization based in Kerala which works for spiritual and material uplift of humankind, said there has definitely been a big change in people’s thinking and perception about life.

"The pandemic was a sudden, unexpected blow to the lifestyle routines of people all over the world. Spiritually inclined people—people thinking in a serious spiritual manner—were able to maintain a greater degree of inner stability. Not that they weren’t affected externally, but because they were able to surrender to the will of the Supreme, they have fared better emotionally," said Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Vice-Chairman of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

"People came closer to God, because they lost hope in the system. In the beginning of the pandemic, people were feeling spiritually vacant. There was a kind of disconnect. But many started connecting in this period. I experienced a possibly different closeness which is wonderful. Because there has been a deepening of faith in every religion, God became very meaningful, very personal. Indians are used to coming together, gather. The same degree of closeness is experienced than we are in closed door," mentioned Father Felix Jones, Secretary to commission for interfaith dialogue, serving the Archdiocese of Delhi

Syed Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, General Secretary of Karbala Dargah, commented that the people who were busy in their daily life and hectic schedule, have started thinking in a different manner. "There has been a rise in spirituality and we have started looking into the purpose of life. Also, on humanitarian grounds, people showed more apathy and eagerness to help others."

Going Virtual

With religious places remaining shut and no certainty over its opening, most of the worship places across all religions opted for virtual interactions, holding sermons, prayers and practice sessions.

"These have been exceptionally challenging times, and while our faith was something that gave us strength and a sense of community, it has not been the same during the pandemic. I help run the local 'sthanak' (place of worship); it was shut during both waves of the lockdown. We tried to stay connected with Jain monks and nuns, and to each other over Zoom meetings, online Jaap sessions and Facebook lives for morning 'pravachans' (sermons), especially during our holy 8 days in August," said Sangeeta Jain, a 47-year-old Delhi-based homemaker from Jainism's Shwetambara sect. “As Jainism encourages quiet reflection and mediation as much as collectivistic prayers, many of us turned to individual religious practices within the safety of our homes. We have a big celebration on Mahavir Jayanti in March/April, which often entails a langar/food distribution, but we had to call it off both years.”

Jasmeet Singh, 27, from Mumbai who also is closely associated with social work of a local Gurudwara, said that the way news of Covid had created panic and fear among people, it resulted in them praying more. "It is a co-relation between circumstances and faith. Senior citizens have time to devote because they don't have to go to work, but I have sensed even youngsters became more spiritual."

Elaborating the reason, Jasmeet pointed that one reason could be that the younger generation was spending more time at home and managed to draw some inspiration from elders. "I was not worshiping much before corona, but now I am doing. To be precise, I am more of a believer in faith and religious powers," he added.

Ashiya stated that those in her locality who attended the common mosque for prayers had formed a WhatsApp group where preaching is shared daily. "It did help me and my husband a lot. We often spend most of our time at hospitals and through the group we are able to remain updated about important events held in the mosque," she commented.

Mata Amritanandamayi Math said that the pandemic was the first time the Ashram began Webcasting Amma’s programmes to the public and claimed that the participation has been from six continents and the viewership swelled to millions.

Father Felix noted that ever since prayers became online, attendance became very large, online viewership increased. "Many others including us felt a radical impact in person and community on worship. There was an experience of higher levels of hope and well being," he noted.

Lack of spiritual connection and emotional touch

Attending virtual prayers and hearings was more out of having no other choices left. For many, there remained a gap in connecting to their religious leaders or gods and goddesses.

"The feelings, the emotions, the human touch, that cannot be there via Zoom meetings, online or live telecast. There is much difference between physically being present and watching on screen. It has been mostly one way communication. Communication gap is ofcourse there," stated Jasmeet.

Bonny Thomas, who originally hails from Kerala but has been living in Bengaluru for the past 7 years, commented that the church he is associated with already has a YouTube channel and used to broadcast live sermons earlier as well. "So, the change was not really difficult from the church's perspective. As a church going member, I found it difficult initially but got used to praying and worshiping at home. I feel that was the only option and nothing more could have been done. Spiritual connection was not the same because as a human being, my body and mind will take time to adjust to the new spiritual environment," said Bonny, who works as a teacher at Pre University.

Technology: Boon for many, bane for some

While some of the prominent religious placesin India already are having 24*7 live broadcast through social media platforms like Facebook or Youtube as well as their own channels, it was a new concept to use virtual platforms to connect with followers and technologically challenging for many, especially those living in small towns and villages.

Shankar Bhattacharya, a priest at a local small temple located in the outskirts of city Kolkata, said that he initially was clueless about how to continue with scheduled prayers, festivals and meetings.

"The first few months last year I had no visitors at the temple, only I would do the prayers. When the restrictions were lifted, those living in the neighbourhood came and suggested that I form a whatsapp group. I learned how to operate it. I would send aarti video clippings and photos on festival days as most senior citizens preferred to stay at home," he added.

A C Michael, a former member of Delhi Minorities Commission, mentioned that while usage of technology is not new for religious activities, its dependency during the pandemic has gone up, restricting its reach to limited sections of society.

"Firstly, not everyone is tech-savvy...there are many senior citizens, some even aged above 70 and probably living alone or just couples who are not into using smartphones and laptops. Also, what about those who are living in villages or small towns? Just that during pandemic time we had no option but to participate in virtual congregations as assembly of people was not permitted under the Covid-19 protocols," Michael said.

Talking about the complications being faced of having restrictions in physical visit to worship places, Michael added that virtual practice may have suited some of the religious groups who do not have ritual requirements of being present in person for the worship. "But in the case of Christians, especially Catholics who are obligated to attend Church service -- known as Eucharist or Mass – which is considered as reliving of the Lord’s passion, the sacrificial offering of Jesus on the Cross. This is followed by the offering of bread and wine believed to be the actual body and blood of Christ which is mandatory for Catholics to receive communion at least once a week. In the virtual service this is not possible," he stated.

At times when fewer cases of Covid-19 are recorded, the state governments offer relaxations including allowance of holding prayers at religious places while maintaining physical distance and taking appropriate measures.

Naqvi noted that people did participate in virtual meetings but the emotion and feelings that is felt while meeting in person went missing and followers now are looking ahead to be physically present for prayers.

Role of religious leaders in pandemic

For Mata Amritanandamayi Math organisation, the role of spirituality during the pandemic is the same as it was before the pandemic and the same as it will be after.

"That is, learning to experience our oneness with God—the reality that the natural universe is not separate from us. Just as there is this objective world of transactions, there is also a subjective world of unity and harmony. That subjectivity is one and same everywhere and in everything. The pandemic has proven this to the world," noted Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri.

Father Felix Jones noted that faith leaders play a major role in giving the right information and reducing the negative impact of social media. "By giving right information and virtues we can become a source of comfort and guide for communities. And this goes for all religious leaders," he added.