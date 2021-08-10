STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Centre sought data, only one state has so far reported suspected death due to oxygen shortage: Official

Last month, opposition parties had hit out at the government for informing Parliament that no deaths due to oxygen shortage.

Published: 10th August 2021 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Only one state has till now reported "suspected" death due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of COVID-19 after the Centre sought data from them on such fatalities following the raising of the issue in Parliament, a top official said on Tuesday.

"When the question was raised in Parliament, states were specifically asked this question and as per reports received only one state mentioned suspected death and no state has so far said that there were deaths because of oxygen shortage," Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said while replying to a query at a press conference.

According to sources, 13 states and UTs including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have responded.

They said only Punjab has reported four "suspected" deaths due to oxygen shortage.

Last month, opposition parties had hit out at the government for informing Parliament that no deaths due to oxygen shortage have been specifically reported by states and Union Territories during the second COVID-19 wave.

The Centre recently had sought from states and Union Territories data on deaths in connection with oxygen shortage during the second of COVID-19 earlier this year and the information was to be collated and presented in Parliament before the Monsoon session ends on August 13, official sources had said.

Agarwal said the whole country faced a one of its kind challenge related to oxygen, and while the availability was 2,000-3,000 metric tonnes, it rose to 9,000 metric tonnes.

It was seen how the people, states and the Centre connected at all levels to increase the medical oxygen supply, he said.

"We used industrial oxygen for medical oxygen usage, we provided oxygen concentrator, progressed PSA plants and also used Railways and Navy for oxygen transportation. We faced a very big challenge," he said.

Responding to a question on whether a large number of COVID-19 patients died on roads and hospitals due to acute shortage of oxygen in the second wave, Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar on July 20 in a written reply in Rajya Sabha had said that health is a state subject.

"Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by the Union Health Ministry to all states and UTs. Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states and UTs," Pawar had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Oxygen Shortage COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp