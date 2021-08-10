STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After concrete road, bronze medalist Lovlina’s village is set to get piped water, sports academy

local MLA Biswajit Phukan said the work for the implementation of both projects -- sports academy and piped water -- would be started within this year.

Published: 10th August 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

The newly laid road that connects Baro Mukhia village, Lovlina Borgohain's native place, in Golaghat district. (Photo | Rajkalpa Hazarika)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The memory of Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics is not going to be short-lived – every drop of water that her villagers will drink will remind them of this achievement.

After building a motorable road, the state government is now ensuring piped water to every household at the pugilist’s Baro Mukhia village in Sarupathar Assembly constituency of Golaghat district.

And not just that, local MLA Biswajit Phukan of the BJP has already submitted a proposal to the state government to set up a sports academy at Naharbari, 2 km away from her home.

Phukan told The New Indian Express on Tuesday that the work for the implementation of both projects -- sports academy and piped water -- would be started within this year.

The academy will be constructed on a piece of government land measuring 40 bighas or 5.35 hectares. According to plans, it will have a playground, an auditorium, a boxing ring, an arena for archery, and other facilities, the MLA said.

ALSO, READ | Box-office hit: Lovlina overcomes year of misery to ensure India second medal in Tokyo Olympics

“I have already taken up the issue of sports academy with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He responded positively,” Phukan said.

He said the Rs 15-crore project would be constructed with government funds or CSR funds. He said he could see the excitement of villagers when he visited the site the other day.

“I am also working towards ensuring a water supply project under Jal Jeevan Mission in Lovlina’s village. Every household in the village will get piped water,” the MLA said.

Local MLA Biswajit Phukan visiting the site of the proposed sports academy. (Photo | Rajkalpa Hazarika)

According to the state’s Public Works Department, a concrete road has replaced the 3.5 km kutcha road from Barpathar town to the boxer’s village. It could not be widened in patches due to land issues, a department engineer, who executed the project, said.

Tiken Borgohain, Lovlina’s father, was excited on hearing about the upcoming projects. He thanked the local MLA for the initiatives.

Before her Olympics glory, the locals had highlighted the lack of infrastructure in the village, a fact that was first reported by this newspaper. Now that the infrastructure starts falling in place, there is also a word of caution from a section of villagers.

They pointed out that too much attention to ace athlete Hima Das after her success is believed to have subsequently affected her performance.

Hima’s Kandhulimari village in central Assam’s Nagaon district had transformed after she had shot into the limelight by winning the 400-metre final at the World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Lovlina Borgohain Baro Mukhia village Biswajit Phukan
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp