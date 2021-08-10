Assam AIUDF MLA claims Akhil Gogoi sought Rs 10 crore from his party before polls

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam claimed Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi had sought Rs 10 crore from the minority-based party ahead of the formation of Raijor Dal which the activist heads.

Islam said Gogoi had asked for the money to strengthen Raijor Dal ahead of its formation. The activist was then in judicial custody and Raijor Dal was a mere idea. Its name was also not decided, Islam said.

An effort was then being made to include the party, which Gogoi and others were going to float, in the Congress-led grand alliance of opposition parties, of which the AIUDF is a part.

The activist rubbished the AIUDF MLA’s claim.

“I am, perhaps, the most honest person in Assam’s political spectrum. You cannot compare such people with me. I always work honestly in my public life for the welfare of people. I don’t work for a communal party and never make a communal statement,” Gogoi said.

Describing Islam as “out and out a communal person and a fraud”, the activist said, “I don’t give any importance to what such people say.”