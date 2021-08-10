AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tables amendment bills on homoeopathy, Indian system of medicine commissions in Lok Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tabled the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill proposes to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education.

The other bill seeks to repeal the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 and help make available Indian system of medicine professionals across the country.

"The National Commission for Homoeopathy was constituted on 5th July, 2021 and on the same date, the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 was repealed and the Central Council of Homoeopathy was superseded.

"Though a decision was taken that subsequent to the repeal of the said Act, it is not appropriate to move a replacement Bill before Parliament to replace the aforesaid Ordinance, nevertheless, the actions taken by the Board of Governors under the said Ordinance up to the date of repeal of the said Act are required to be saved," the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill said.

"Therefore, it is proposed to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to insert a new sub-section (5) in section 58 thereof, to provide that all acts done, and all the powers and functions of the Central Council exercised and performed by the Board of Governors under the repealed Act, immediately before the commencement of the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020, shall be deemed to have been done or taken under that Act and shall continue in force unless and until superseded by anything done or any action taken under that Act," it added.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine was constituted on June 11 this year and on the same date, the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970 was repealed and the Central Council of Indian Medicine was superseded.

Though a decision was taken that subsequent to the Act being repealed, it would not be appropriate to move a replacement Bill before Parliament to replace the aforesaid Ordinance, nevertheless, the actions taken by the Board of Governors under the said Ordinance up to the date of the repeal of the said Act are required to be saved, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill 2021 said.

"Therefore, it is proposed to amend the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020 to insert a new sub-section (5) in section 58 thereof, to provide that all acts done, and all the powers and functions of the Central Council exercised and performed by the Board of Governors under the repealed Act, immediately before the commencement of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, shall be deemed to have been done or taken under that Act and shall continue in force unless and until superseded by anything done or any action taken under that Act," it added.