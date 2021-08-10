STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP cancels membership of Jitendra Singh Bablu

Expressing shock over the induction of Bablu, Joshi, who is the sitting BJP MP from Allahabad, had alleged that Bablu might have hidden the facts from the party leaders.

Published: 10th August 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BJP on Tuesday cancelled the membership of former BSP MLA Jitendra Singh Bablu, inducted in the party last week, following a complaint by sitting party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi that he was allegedly involved in the torching of her house in 2009.

State unit president of the BJP Swatantra Dev Sing has cancelled the membership of Bablu, joint media incharge of the BJP Himanshu Dueby said in a press statement.

Expressing shock over the induction of Bablu, Joshi, who is the sitting BJP MP from Allahabad, had alleged that Bablu might have hidden the facts from the party leaders.

"In July 2009 when my house was set ablaze in Lucknow, he (Bablu) was in the forefront and he was found guilty during investigations," Joshi, who was in the Congress at that time, had alleged.

"I believe that he has kept the party in the dark and joined the party. The doors of the BJP are open to all and I have full faith that the state unit president was not aware of his criminal background and that he is an accused in the housing burning case," Joshi had alleged.

She had said she would talk to the state and central unit president of the party in this matter and appeal to them to end his membership.

Joshi's house in Lucknow was set afire in 2009, when Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati was the chief minister of the state, by alleged BSP supporters protesting over derogatory remarks against their party chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Bablu BJP BSP
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp