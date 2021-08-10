Delhi BJP leader Ashwani Upadhyay set to be arrested over hate speech

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After registering a case against unknown persons for raising anti-Muslim slogans at a protest site near Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police said late on Monday night it will arrest former state BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay who had organised the event. Delhi Police issued a statement saying, “Ashwani Upadhyay and others involved in yesterday’s incident to be arrested. Delhi Police handling the matter as per law and any communal disharmony not tolerated.”

For his part, Upadhyay said he was not responsible for the sloganeering. Sources said the Delhi Police chief asked officials handling the case to take strict action as per law. “The Commissioner has directed not to tolerate any communal disharmony and arrest anyone found involved in the incident and seen in the videos,” said an official.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police registered an FIR under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups and religions). Hundreds of people from different age groups attended the protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. There are pictures of children holding posters saying Aathank k wajah se Islam Vinash k Kagaar Par (Islam at the brink of annihilation due to terrorism).