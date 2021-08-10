STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dhanbad hit-and-run case: CBI hasn't submitted anything concrete in status report, notes SC

At this, Solicitor General replied that whatever development has taken place after the CBI took over has been given in the sealed cover.

Published: 10th August 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI  has not submitted anything concrete in its status report with the regard to the probe into the killing of a Jharkhand judge, the SC observed.The top court directed the CBI to submit weekly reports with the High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana observed that even though arrests and seizure of vehicles was carried out, nothing with respect to intention or motive behind the crime has been indicated in the report.

At this, Solicitor General replied that whatever development has taken place after the CBI took over has been given in the sealed cover. “Mr Mehta, that is not the issue that we want. We want something concrete. Your people have not indicated anything about the motive or reason,” the CJI said.

In response, the Solicitor General said that the persons who were in the vehicle which knocked down Judge Uttam Anand are under custody, and he cannot reveal more as their interrogation is ongoing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Dhanbad hit and run case Supreme Court Dhanbad judge death Judge Uttam Anand
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp