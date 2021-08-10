Dhanbad hit-and-run case: CBI hasn't submitted anything concrete in status report, notes SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI has not submitted anything concrete in its status report with the regard to the probe into the killing of a Jharkhand judge, the SC observed.The top court directed the CBI to submit weekly reports with the High Court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana observed that even though arrests and seizure of vehicles was carried out, nothing with respect to intention or motive behind the crime has been indicated in the report.

At this, Solicitor General replied that whatever development has taken place after the CBI took over has been given in the sealed cover. “Mr Mehta, that is not the issue that we want. We want something concrete. Your people have not indicated anything about the motive or reason,” the CJI said.

In response, the Solicitor General said that the persons who were in the vehicle which knocked down Judge Uttam Anand are under custody, and he cannot reveal more as their interrogation is ongoing.