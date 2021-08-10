Divers, specialised equipment roped in to search for Army chopper that crashed at Ranjit Sagar Dam

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Multi beam sonars, side scanners, remotely operated vehicles and underwater manipulators of the Army, Navy, Air Force and other agencies have been pressed into service to locate the pilot, co-pilot and remains of the Army helicopter which crashed into the reservoir of the Ranjit Sagar Dam a week ago. The equipment has been flown in from Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Chandigarh. Another team of sea divers of the navy has been requisitioned from Kerala to join the search operations. International assistance may also be sought for the search operation.

The Army authorities are leaving no stone unturned to search for the Army Aviation Corps Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), which took off from Mamun military station near Pathankot and crashed into the lake last Tuesday morning during a routine sortie. It was carrying on board a lieutenant colonel and a captain and crashed and sank into the Ranjit Sagar Reservoir which is 25 kilometres long, 8 kilometres wide and more than 500 feet deep on August 3. An Army official said they are coordinating the efforts of navy (2 officers, 4 JCOs and 24 other ranks), Special Forces divers of the army (2 officers, 1 JCO and 24 other ranks).

"The search operations continue unabated in spite of bad weather and rain. Expertise and equipment of Army, Navy, IAF, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), SDRF, NGOs, State Police, Dam Authority and private firms from all over the country have also been pressed into action," he added.

The officer stated that this deep underwater operation is especially challenging due to the near zero visibility below fifty metres owing to the colloidal nature of water in this season which adversely impacts accuracy of sonars and other sensors. The lake bottom is muddy and full of silt, boulders, caves besides an uneven surface.

"No efforts are being spared for early conclusion of the search operations. A small area of 60m by 60m has been localized and special sonar equipment flown in from Kochi is being employed to enable the search operations to enter their final phase. There are 10 to 12 divers at the job to trace the wreckage,” he said.