STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Divers, specialised equipment roped in to search for Army chopper that crashed at Ranjit Sagar Dam

Army authorities are leaving no stone unturned to search for the Army Aviation Corps Advanced Light Helicopter, which took off from Mamun military station and crashed into the lake last Tuesday

Published: 10th August 2021 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue Team's search operation underway as Army chopper crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam, in Kathua

A search operation underway as Army chopper crashes near Ranjit Sagar Dam, in Kathua. (Photo| ANI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Multi beam sonars, side scanners, remotely operated vehicles and underwater manipulators of the Army, Navy, Air Force and other agencies have been pressed into service to locate the pilot, co-pilot and remains of the Army helicopter which crashed into the reservoir of the Ranjit Sagar Dam a week ago. The equipment has been flown in from Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Chandigarh. Another team of sea divers of the navy has been requisitioned from Kerala to join the search operations. International assistance may also be sought for the search operation.

The Army authorities are leaving no stone unturned to search for the Army Aviation Corps Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), which took off from Mamun military station near Pathankot and crashed into the lake last Tuesday morning during a routine sortie. It was carrying on board a lieutenant colonel and a captain and crashed and sank into the Ranjit Sagar Reservoir which is 25 kilometres long, 8 kilometres wide and more than 500 feet deep on August 3. An Army official said they are coordinating the efforts of navy (2 officers, 4 JCOs and 24 other ranks), Special Forces divers of the army (2 officers, 1 JCO and 24 other ranks).

"The search operations continue unabated in spite of bad weather and rain. Expertise and equipment of Army, Navy, IAF, National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), SDRF, NGOs, State Police, Dam Authority and private firms from all over the country have also been pressed into action," he added.

The officer stated that this deep underwater operation is especially challenging due to the near zero visibility below fifty metres owing to the colloidal nature of water in this season which adversely impacts accuracy of sonars and other sensors. The lake bottom is muddy and full of silt, boulders, caves besides an uneven surface.

"No efforts are being spared for early conclusion of the search operations. A small area of 60m by 60m has been localized and special sonar equipment flown in from Kochi is being employed to enable the search operations to enter their final phase. There are 10 to 12 divers at the job to trace the wreckage,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranjit Sagar Dam Indian Army
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp