STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don't think Gujarat polls will be advanced: CM Vijay Rupani

Speculation is rife in some quarters that Gujarat elections may be advanced so that it can be held along with UP elections.

Published: 10th August 2021 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday ruled out the possibility of the early holding of the Assembly elections in the state, saying the ruling BJP believes in working among the people for full five years.

The state Assembly elections are due in December next year.

"I do not think that the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held early. They will be held on time. We are people who work constantly. The BJP never launches any scheme to win polls. The BJP is among the people for the entire five years so there is no question of early elections," Rupani told reporters when asked if there was any possibility of holding Assembly polls in Gujarat along with Uttar Pradesh, where polls are due early next year.

Rupani was speaking to reporters at Rajpipla in the Narmada district after the conclusion of nine-day celebrations to mark his five years in office as chief minister.

Taking a dig, he said the Congress' existence in Gujarat is felt only at the time of elections.

"Some movement is seen in the Congress during elections. Their activities are election-centric," Rupani said.

Speculation is rife in some quarters that Gujarat elections may be advanced so that it can be held along with UP elections.

Rupani said he was happy that the celebrations, joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on different days, concluded on the occasion of the World Tribal day among the tribal population.

"The celebrations were held on different subjects and we were able to dedicate development work," he said.

Queried on Congress' opposition to the celebrations, the CM said people have not taken note of the programmes organised by Congress against the celebrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay ​Rupani Gujarat Gujarat Assembly Polls Gujarat Assembly Elections Gujarat Polls Gujarat Elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp