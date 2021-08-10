Don't think Gujarat polls will be advanced: CM Vijay Rupani

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday ruled out the possibility of the early holding of the Assembly elections in the state, saying the ruling BJP believes in working among the people for full five years.

The state Assembly elections are due in December next year.

"I do not think that the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held early. They will be held on time. We are people who work constantly. The BJP never launches any scheme to win polls. The BJP is among the people for the entire five years so there is no question of early elections," Rupani told reporters when asked if there was any possibility of holding Assembly polls in Gujarat along with Uttar Pradesh, where polls are due early next year.

Rupani was speaking to reporters at Rajpipla in the Narmada district after the conclusion of nine-day celebrations to mark his five years in office as chief minister.

Taking a dig, he said the Congress' existence in Gujarat is felt only at the time of elections.

"Some movement is seen in the Congress during elections. Their activities are election-centric," Rupani said.

Speculation is rife in some quarters that Gujarat elections may be advanced so that it can be held along with UP elections.

Rupani said he was happy that the celebrations, joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on different days, concluded on the occasion of the World Tribal day among the tribal population.

"The celebrations were held on different subjects and we were able to dedicate development work," he said.

Queried on Congress' opposition to the celebrations, the CM said people have not taken note of the programmes organised by Congress against the celebrations.