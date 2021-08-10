STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake 'Crime Branch' cop arrested in Noida

A 25-year-old Noida resident who allegedly donned police uniform illegally and duped people of their money was arrested.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A 25-year-old Noida resident who allegedly donned police uniform illegally and duped people of their money was arrested on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Saudarv alias Saurabh Singh, a resident of Chhalera village in Sector 44 under Sector 39 police station limits, the officials said.

"The accused would put on a police uniform and introduce himself as Crime Branch police official to illegally gain monetary advantage from people and seek money from them," a police spokesperson said.

"Using the fake clout, he had recently purchased a motorcycle for Rs 2,900 and then changed its registration number illegally," the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been lodged against him for cheating, forgery, and wearing garb used by a public servant with fraudulent intent, the police said, adding that further proceedings were being carried out.

