FIR against four for flogging, giving electric shock to man on camera in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia
In the video, the accused could be seen flogging a man, who had his hands and legs tied, and giving him an electric shock.
Published: 10th August 2021 10:56 PM | Last Updated: 10th August 2021 10:56 PM | A+A A-
BALLIA: An FIR has been registered against four men in this Uttar Pradesh district after a video went viral on social media, in which they were seen flogging a man and giving him an electric shock, police said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Surhaiya village in the Sahatwar area.
In the video, the accused could be seen flogging a man, who had his hands and legs tied, and giving him an electric shock.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Preeti Tripathi said the video was recorded around 3 am on August 7.
The victim, identified as Pintu Rajbhar, has been admitted to the district hospital, she added.
The FIR against the four accused was registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim's brother, Dheeraj.
Police are trying to arrest the accused, who are absconding.