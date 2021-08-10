Only two persons bought two properties in J&K post Article 370 abrogation: Government to Parliament

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Since August 5, 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status through Article 370 was abrogated, making way for people from other states to buy land, only two such persons have bought properties in the Union Territory, Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai shared this information in response to a question whether it was true that many from other states have purchased or are interested in buying properties in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370.

Asked whether any hardship or impediments are being faced by the government and people of other states while buying properties in Jammu and Kashmir, Rai said, "No such instance has been reported to the government."

In a written reply shared in Lok Sabha, Rai said, “As per information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, two persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have purchased two properties in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.”

He was responding to questions from S Ramalingam and A Ganeshamurhi, both MPs from Tamil Nadu.

Soon after the Modi government abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and bifurcated it into two UTs, it formulated a new definition for getting J&K domicile.

According to this, a person living there for at least 15 years is eligible to be a permanent resident.

The government notification also extended domicile rights to Central government employees who have served in the state for 10 years and their children.

Power to define eligibility rests with the state Assembly.