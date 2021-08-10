STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security forces seize huge cache of arms & ammunition from near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

No one was arrested in this connection as none of the occupants of the house were found during the search operation, the police said.

Published: 10th August 2021

Representative image of Manipur police (File|PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Security forces have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from near the Indo-Myanmar international border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.

Acting on intelligence report a combined team of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles seized the arms and ammunition while conducting a search operation at a house belonging to an individual at S Moljol village, Ward number 7 of Moreh town on Sunday evening, the police said.

The seized arms and ammunition include two AK 47 rifles, two M-16 rifles, three 9 mm pistols, one Chinese made hand grenade, nine magazines of AK-56 and M-16, four magazines of 9 mm pistol, 361 live rounds of 7.62 mm, 31 live rounds of 5.6 mm, 23 live rounds of 9 mm, four live rounds of .38 mm, seven live rounds of small calibre and one 8X binocular, they said on Monday.

No one was arrested in this connection as none of the occupants of the house were found during the search operation, the police said.

The seized arms and ammunition were handed over to Moreh police station and further investigation is on, they added.

