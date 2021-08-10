Srinagar diary

Fayaz Wani By

Covid norms relaxed for Independence Day

In order to ensure participation of people in the Independence Day functions, the Lt Governor in J&K has temporarily relaxed the Covid-19 ceiling of 25 people for gatherings on August 15. An order issued by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said the ceiling would be relaxed only for August 15, subject to adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior. Despite decline in Covid cases, educational institutions shall continue to remain closed till August 15 while night curfew from 8 pm till 7 am also remains in force. The authorities have lifted weekend curfew from all 20 districts of J&K.

Historic Clock Tower decked up in national flag colours

The historic Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Lal Chowk has been illuminated in the colours of the national flag for the first time since Independence. The illumination of the Clock Tower was taken up following the directions of the government that tri-colour should be hoisted on all government buildings and installations, including schools, on August 15 to mark the Independence Day. “We have illuminated the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in colours of the national flag ahead of the Independence Day. New clocks fitted,” Srinagar Mayor tweeted. The Lal Chowk is a highly sensitive place in Srinagar, guarded by the police and paramilitary personnel round the clock, with CRPF even constructing bunkers in the vicinity.

Panel to revisit annual performance report

The J&K government has decided to revisit the Annual Performance Report (APR) guidelines notified in 2011. A three-member committee headed by Principal Secretary Home has been formed to revisit the Annual Performance Report guidelines and submit its recommendations keeping in consideration the existing guidelines in the J&K and the Government of India pattern on ACR rules within a month. In 2011, the GAD unveiled new APR guidelines which define procedure for writing up, custody and maintenance of APRs of all the gazetted officers.

Crackdown on wetland encroachers in Kashmir

In order to discourage encroachment of wetlands in Kashmir, the administration has directed officials to immediately cut access to all encroached patches to disallow illegal paddy farming and other plantations. The officials have been directed by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole to expedite anti-encroachments drives in all wetlands in the Valley. The officials were directed not to allow any dumping of garbage at the wetland and complete demarcation of all pending areas, including installation of boundary pillars to prevent illegal encroachments on wetlands.

