Amarinder asks Amit Shah for 25 companies of CAPF to boost state's security

Citing inputs from Central and state agencies, corroborated by disclosures made by arrested terrorists, Amarinder said potential targets include trains, buses and Hindu temples.

Published: 11th August 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urgently provide 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to be deployed across the state and anti-drone gadgets for the Border Security Force (BSF) for protection from Pak-backed terror forces. 

He said potential targets are farmers, RSS, BJP, Shiv Sena and other leaders. Citing the recent heavy influx of weapons, hand-grenades and IEDs into the state in the run-up to next year’s Assembly polls, Amarinder told Shah at a meeting the security situation was grave and needed Centre’s intervention.

Amarinder told Shah between July 4 and August 8, 2021, foreign-based pro-Khalistani entities, working with the ISI, had sourced over 30 pistols, rifles and hand-grenades to create trouble in Punjab.

Comments

