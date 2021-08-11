BJP anti-people, working for big industrialists: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the ruling BJP of being anti-people and working for the benefit of big industrialists.

The former UP chief minister also alleged that the BJP is weakening constitutional bodies through "political conspiracies".

"The BJP does the business of politics. The policies of its government are only to provide benefit to big industrialists. Welfare of the poor is out of the agenda of the government," he said in a statement.

The character of the BJP government is anti-people and it is not interested in solving problems and challenges of people, Yadav said.

The SP chief said people are suffering badly due to inflation, unemployment and crime but the ruling party's propaganda continues.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have shattered people's trust, he claimed.

The state government has failed on every front, he said, adding that the BJP is spending the hard-earned money of the public on building its image through advertisements.