Chhattisgarh BJP’s new strategy ‘Avedan-Nivedan-Andolan’ to corner Congress government

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition BJP has chalked out a plan of action against the ruling Congress government through a three-pronged strategy, targeting it over alleged failures in governance and the nonfulfillment of election promises.

The saffron party stated that Congress made several promises in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections but couldn’t keep its commitment to fulfill many of the pledges during the past 25 months after coming into power.

Senior party leaders Brijmohan Agarwal and Rajesh Munnat, who were ministers during the BJP’s regime, said that the opposition has devised its action plan to highlight those promises that the Bhupesh Baghel government has not fulfilled besides the governance failure in Chhattisgarh.

“Congress government has failed to deliver the promises it made to the people. So to remind them, we will first submit our plea (Avedan) to the state on the ‘unfulfilled’ promises. Later will urge (Nivedan) to comply with poll pledges the Congress made in its manifesto. And if all these didn’t yield to effective results, the party will launch aggressive protest and demonstration (Andolan) across the state”, the BJP leaders affirmed while revealing the three approaches to target the government. The BJP castigated the state government for not heeding to the people’s aspirations.

The Congress party however countered that there were 36 targets earmarked in their manifesto and many have been fulfilled.

“The Bhupesh Baghel government has successfully achieved over fifty percent of the promises in just two and a half year. We are committed to carry out the remaining promises too in future”, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, chairman Congress media cell.