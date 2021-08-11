Chhattisgarh: Eight students suspended for ragging in govt medical college Jagdajpur

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Jagdalpur-based government medical college has suspended eight second-year students for their alleged involvement in the incident of ragging of juniors on the midnight of August 8.

According to the Dean, medical college, Dr. U S Paikra the complaint was received in connection with the incident of ragging against some senior students in the premises.

“Junior students were ill-treated. One of the victims mailed a complaint with anti-ragging central committee (Delhi) following which our college committee took the cognisance. The anti-ragging cell of the college conducted an inquiry into the incident and suspended seven accused students who found to be involved”.

All eight have been suspended for a period of one year of the current academic year.