Dhanbad judge death case: CBI remand of accused extended

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on July 31 decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old Anand.

Published: 11th August 2021 09:46 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHANBAD: A court on Wednesday extended for 10 more days the CBI remand of the two persons who are accused in the death case of Dhanbad district and sessions judge Uttam Anand.

The Central Bureau of Investigation produced the two before the court of CBI special magistrate Shikha Agrawal seeking an extension of their remand for 10 more days for completing the investigation.

The prayer was granted.

The CBI had earlier taken autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma in its remand for five days on August 7.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on July 31 decided to hand over to the CBI the probe into the hit-and-run case of the 49-year-old Anand.

CCTV footage had shown that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Locals took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dhanbad district police had on the same day arrested the two and seized the auto-rickshaw.

On Tuesday CBI had carried out forensic psychology tests on the two persons arrested so far and charged under IPC section 302 (murder).

The CBI has recreated the accident scene twice, while experts of the Central Forensic Scientific Laboratory (CFSL) have also collected evidence from the spot.

