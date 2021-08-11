STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Have no regrets, ready to face any action for farmers' cause: Pratap Singh Bajwa after Rajya Sabha ruckus

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa alleged that the government was running away from repealing the farm laws.

Published: 11th August 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa

Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday said he has no regrets about creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha and is ready to face any action for raising his voice against the farm laws.

Bajwa was seen throwing an official file at the Chair after climbing the table occupied by officials during the protest by opposition members when the House was to commence a discussion on farmers' issues.

"I have no regrets. I will do this 100 times again if the government does not give us an opportunity to discuss the three black anti-agriculture laws," he told PTI.

"I will be happy if the government punishes me for highlighting the cause of farmers and seeking the repeal of anti-farmer laws. Being the son of a farmer, I stand by the farmers and their cause," he said.

Bajwa said they had "no other option" as the government was disallowing their notice seeking a discussion on the repeal of the three farm laws.

He said he has not committed any crime by raising farmers' concerns and has no regrets.

The government, on its part, has accused the opposition members of lowering the dignity of the House with their unruly conduct.

The MP from Punjab said the government was behaving like the British, "who had to bow before the farmers during the pre-independent times".

"The government will have to take these farm laws back one day as we will continue to fight for the farmers," he said, adding that the laws were akin to signing the "death warrants of farmers".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the pandemonium in Rajya Sabha was a "direct consequence of the mischievous strategy" of the Modi Government to "divide" the Opposition and its refusal to discuss the repeal of the three farm laws.

TMC member Derek O'Brien shared a video of the opposition ruckus when the discussion on the farmers' problems was being taken up in the upper house after lunch.

He also alleged that the government was running away from repealing the farm laws.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, however, said the "undemocratic behaviour" of Congress, TMC and AAP proves that there is nothing wrong with the new farm laws and the problem lies in their perception.

He said if the Opposition members were concerned about farmers and agriculture, they would have participated in the discussion and put forth their viewpoints instead of protesting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Singh Bajwa Rajya Sabha farmers protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp