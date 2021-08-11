India's pride is in its traditional knowledge, need not copy other countries: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's pride is in its traditional knowledge and it need not copy other countries, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday.

Bhagwat was speaking at the launch of the book, "Bharat Vaibhav", by the National Book Trust (NBT)."

India's pride is its traditional knowledge.

India was born to share its knowledge tradition with the whole world...The ocean of information about India should be translated into all Indian languages and should be widely publicised.

"I am often asked why cannot we do like China or America or Russia. I would say why do we have to copy any other country, why do we have to do like them, we should do things our own way," he said in his address.

He claimed that the earlier education policy did not talk enough about "the great deeds of our own people" and noted that the new national education policy will give importance to Indian languages.

"What is the point if whatever is taught in our country does not talk about the great deeds of our people. Our education policy didn't talk about this," he said.

The book ‘Bharat Vaibhav' presents the various dimensions of India and its traditional knowledge system, its ancient culture and civilization and its need for today's world.

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan said that the morale and self-confidence of any nation have only been awakened with the help of its culture.

"Indian culture is eternal and it is our collective responsibility to try our best to imbibe it in our lives and pass it to our future generations as well," he said.