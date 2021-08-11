STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon Session: Speaker clarifies Lok Sabha functioned for only 21 hours

The total productivity was 22 per cent. A total of 20 Bills were passed, including the OBC Bill which was passed with the unanimous consent of all parties, Birla said.

Published: 11th August 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday clarified that the Lower House functioned only for 21 hours and 14 minutes during the Monsoon Session which ended today.

The LS Speaker also mentioned that out of the 96 hours fixed for the sitting of the Lower House, it was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes.

Speaking at a press conference after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "The sixth session of the 17th Lok Sabha concluded today. It is sad that the session was not as per expectations. I urged all the MPs, that the House be run in accordance with Parliamentary traditions and its dignity maintained. Sloganeering and raising of banners are not a part of our Parliamentary traditions. They (MPs) should have expressed themselves from their seats."

"The House was not able to function for 74 hours and 46 minutes. The total productivity was 22 per cent. A total of 20 Bills were passed, including the OBC Bill which was passed with the unanimous consent of all parties," he said.

"I am hurt by the fact that the proceedings of the House did not take place as per expectations in this Session. I always make an effort to see that maximum Business takes place in the House and discussions are held over issues related to the public," the Speaker said.

"But there was continuous obstruction this time. This could not be resolved. The last two years were more productive, as far as Busines in the House is concerned. The proceedings had continued till late in the night and MPs had made active contribution even during COVID," the LS Speaker said.

"I always expect the MPs to maintain the dignity of the House. There have been debates, agreements, and disagreements in the House but its dignity was never lowered," Birla added.

Soon after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, Congress MP Manickam Tagore hit out at Centre and said that Parliament is for Opposition's voice while questioning the Speaker for not hearing the voices of the Opposition.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leaders of all the parties for their contribution to the House.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die today bringing an end to a month-long Monsoon Session.

The session began on July 19 and was slated to go on till August 13. The Lower House was adjourned for an indefinite period by Om Birla, who was in the chair.

