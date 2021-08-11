STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi asks for list of absent BJP MPs in ongoing Monsson Session in Parliament

Thin attendance of BJP MPs in Rajya Sabha at the time of the passage of the Tribunal Amendment Bill had briefly created a flutter in the saffron ranks as the Opposition rushed with a resolution. 

Published: 11th August 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took note of absent BJP MPs in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

The Prime Minister is learnt to have asked the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi to prepare a list of absent MPs.

While BJP had to work hard to call back the MPs in Rajya Sabha to ensure the passage of the Tribunal Amendment Bill, the party has been seen struggling with the attendance of lawmakers from its own ranks amid the pandemonium in the two Houses of Parliament.

The BJP on Monday had issued a whip to party MPs to remain present in both the Houses to help pass key legislative proposals, including the Constitution (127) Amendment Bill, which required the nod of two-third of members present in the House. 

The BJP parliamentary party coordinators are learnt to have been struggling with absentee MPs in the ongoing session. Even the attendance of MPs in the weekly parliamentary party meeting, which is held on Tuesday mornings, is said to be thin.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister hailed the achievements of the Indian Olympic contingent in the parliamentary party meeting, calling upon the MPs to promote sports in their respective constituencies. 

Union Minister for Sports, Anurag Thakur is also learnt to have given a presentation to the parliamentary party meeting on the achievements of the Indian Olympic contingent in Tokyo.

The government had on Monday feted the sportspersons upon their arrival in the national capital from Tokyo.

