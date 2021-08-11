Six students of government school test positive for Covid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: Six students of a government school here tested positive for COVID-19, said an official on Wednesday.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Gursharn Singh said Government High School, Jaja, will remain shut till August 15, adding that the closure could be further extended on the directions of the deputy commissioner.

Among those tested positive for coronavirus, three are from Class 7, two from Class 10 and one from Class 9, said the official.

The Health Department took samples of all students and 13 teachers of the school.

Sanitisation of the entire school complex is being done, the official added.

The official claimed that the COVID-19 safety protocols are being strictly followed by the staff and students in all government schools of the district.

The Punjab government had reopened the schools in the state from August 2.