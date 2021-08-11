STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tej Pratap threatens journalists over poster row involving brother Tejashwi

While slamming the media, Tej Pratap Yadav took the names of many journalists, who according to him have done malicious propaganda against him.

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap wearing party caps during the open session of Rashtriya Janata Dal at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap (File | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Amid the controversy over posters and banners of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) not carrying party leader Tejashwi Yadav's photo, elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav came live on his Facebook handle on Monday and angrily threatened to file "FIR, Defamation, and PIL" against the journalists highlighting the controversy.

Tej Pratap while challenging the journalists, said, "what is the position of you people? I will file PIL and FIR against all of you having portals, I will call my lawyer and file an FIR, Defamation, and PIL on everyone, The sold media of Bihar should listen that I will file a case of defamation against you, I will do what I say".

While slamming the media, Tej Pratap Yadav took the names of many journalists, who according to him have done malicious propaganda against him and threatened those journalists with FIR, Public Interest Litigation, and defamation.

Tej Pratap Yadav asked whether the media created a ruckus when Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and his photo were missing from the poster at the time of the election.

"Today media is reminded of the banner, where was the media when Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Tej Pratap's photo was missing from the posters during the election, where was the media then, was it sleeping?," said Tej Pratap.

"The opponents have realized that the brother Tej And Tejasvi are leaving no stone unturned to take Bihar to the zenith of success, hence they are creating rumours," said Tej Pratap.

"People who are jealous that Tejashvi is my Arjun, let them be jealous," added Tej Pratap.

Tej Pratap Yadav addressed the meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) student wing in Patna on Sunday.

Several large banners and posters were put up in the RJD headquarters at Patna carrying pictures of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav. However, Tejashwi Yadav's pictures were missing from the posters.

This surfaced a controversy in the political atmosphere in Bihar regarding a fight for supremacy in the party between the two brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

"Tejashwi remains in our hearts. How does it matter if the banners and posters do not carry his photo? Tejashwi is my Arjun. He is going to be the chief minister," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters on Sunday after the meeting.

