Weak rainfall activity over country to continue till August 15: IMD

Published: 11th August 2021 05:13 PM

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall are very likely over the western Himachal region during the next five days. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The current spell of weak monsoon over the country is likely to continue for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

However, the intense rainfall spell over northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, is expected to last till August 14 and reduce thereafter, the IMD said.

Subdued rainfall is very likely over north Indian plains (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of peninsular India (outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat till August 15, it said.

Rainfall activity will increase over peninsular India from August 16 onwards, the IMD said.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala during next five days with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during August 11-14 and over Kerala during August 11-12.

"The current spell of weak monsoon conditions over the country is likely to continue till next 5 days (August 11-15), outside northeast and adjoining east India, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where current activities of intense rainfall spell likely to continue till August 14 with reduction thereafter," the IMD said.

According to the IMD data, from June 1 to August 10, the country received 5 per cent less rainfall than normal.

The east and northeast India meteorological division of the IMD has recorded 12 per cent less rainfall, while the northwest India and central India meteorological divisions have recorded minus 2 and 7 per cent rainfall respectively.

The south peninsula meteorological division has 8 per cent more rainfall than normal so far.

The current spell of fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 11-14 and reduce thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during August 11 to 13, the IMD said.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely to continue over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during August 11-14 and isolated very heavy falls over Bihar on August 11 and 12, it said.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall are very likely over the western Himachal region during the next five days.

The IMD said isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand during August 11-15 and over Himachal Pradesh during August 12-14.

