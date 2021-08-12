STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

15 CBI officers awarded 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for 2021

CBI officer V K Shukla is among 15 officers of the agency awarded the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2021.

Published: 12th August 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CBI officer V K Shukla, who is probing the death of Jharkhand Judge Uttam Anand, is among 15 officers of the agency awarded the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2021, officials said Thursday.

Vijay Kumar Shukla, Additional Superintendent of Police of Special Crime Unit of the agency, who is investigating the judge's death, had probed other sensational cases like the custodial killing of a father and son in Sathankulam police station.

Deputy SPs, Sham Datt who probed the death of Neha Kumari, wife of a Jammu and Kashmir police officer, Kaushal Kishore Singh, who probed bank fraud cases, Rajender Singh Gosain, who probed disproportionate assets case of a Surat development commissioner Ananda Krishanan T P who probed the death of violinist Balabhaskar Chandran were among those chosen for the coveted medal awarded by the Home Ministry.

Dy SPs, Atul Hajela who led the probe in the case of missing Pardi community woman, Maharshi Ray Hajong who booked IRS officer Swetabh Suman in Rs 40 lakh bribery case and Ashutosh Kumar who probed kidnapping of a minor girl from Bhind district were also awarded.

Inspectors Sardar Singh Chauhan whose probe unearthed Thiruvananthapuram gold bar smuggling, Ravinder Kumar who arrested an ex-CBI officer in a bribery case, A Bama who unraveled fraudulent tax refund case, Rakesh Kumar Srivastava who probed one of the Vyapam cases, Deepak who is investigating murder of a St Stephen's hospital doctor, Pachaiammal Sampath Kumar who investigated Pollachi sexual assault case and Tarun Gaur who probed online fraud in a scheme named on Deen Dayal Upadhyay also received the coveted prize.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) has initiated this scheme for award of medals to the members of Central Investigating Agencies and State/UT Police Investigating Agencies for excellence in investigation.

"The objective for institution of the medals for police investigators is to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime in the State Police and Central Investigating Agencies in the country and to recognize such excellence in investigation by investigating officers of police organisations," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp