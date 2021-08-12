25 members of Hindu outfit Kranti Sena booked for thrashing vendor selling 'henna' in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Police here booked 25 members of a right-wing Hindu group for allegedly thrashing a vendor selling "henna", according to an official.

The Kranti Sena has also been running a "campaign" against Muslims applying "mehndi" on hands of Hindu women.

Police have registered a case of rioting and intimidation after the victim, identified as Perkash Chand, lodged a complaint against them, SHO Anil Kapervan said.

However, it is not clear if the FIR mentions about the "campaign".

Earlier, videos surfaced on social media, in which members of the group are purportedly heard talking about their "campaign" against Muslims applying "mehndi" on hands of Hindu women, accusing them of "love jihad".

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.