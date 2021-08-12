STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal political parties to work as a team to find permanent solution to boundary dispute with Assam 

Arunachal HM Felix informed that the consultative meeting is aimed at creating a roadmap that would guide the process of resolving the vexed interstate boundary issue.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Various political parties including Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and All Arunachal Pradesh Student's Union (AAPSU) on Thursday resolved to work as a team to find a permanent solution to the vexed interstate boundary issue between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The decision was taken during a consultative meeting held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here, which was convened by the High Power Ministerial Committee (HPMC) for Arunachal-Assam interstate boundary.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix, who is the chairman of the HPMC, informed that the consultative meeting is aimed at creating a roadmap that would guide the process of resolving the vexed interstate boundary issue with Assam.

"It will be instrumental in paving a way for an amicable and permanent solution to the interstate boundary issue," Felix said and appealed to the parties to rise above party lines and come together as Team Arunachal.

The Home minister appealed to all to ensure that peace is maintained throughout the process of resolving the boundary dispute.

He added that the HPMC would also convene a meeting after August 15 with the district level committees and would recommend the way forward based on Thursday's consultative meeting.

Later, the meeting accepted the committee's proposal of taking the Supreme Court-appointed local committee's recommendations as the baseline for working out an amicable and permanent solution to the boundary issue.

Earlier, taking part in the discussion, representatives of the political parties, AITF and AAPSU assured to extend all possible support to the HPMC so that the boundary dispute with Assam is resolved once and for all.

Among others, the consultative meeting was attended by all members of the HPMC, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Nabam Tuki, BJP president Biyuram Wahge, NPP vice-president Thangham Wangham, JD (U) secretary-general P Dolo, JD (S) president Rokom Apang, PPA president Kaffa Bengia, AITF president Bengia Tolum, and AAPSU president Hawa Bagang.

