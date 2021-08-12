STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP demands more security to its J&K workers after killing of its leader

Published: 12th August 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After a BJP leader and his wife were killed by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town few days ago, the BJP has demanded adequate security for its leaders and activists in J&K.

BJP’s spokesman in Kashmir Manzoor Bhat told this newspaper that there is an urgent need to set up safe cluster accommodations for the BJP workers in all 10 districts of the Valley in view of the threats they face and continued attacks on the party workers and leaders by terrorists.

On August 8, terrorist shot dead BJP leader and sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahara Begum, who was a panch, at their rented accommodation at Lalchowk area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Bhat said since the Centre scraped J&K’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, about two dozen BJP workers and leaders have been shot dead.

“In view of the terrorist threat, our party has urged the government to set up safe cluster accommodation for our party workers in every district.

Instead of providing safe accommodation at Srinagar, the government should set up safe cluster accommodation for political workers in every district of the Valley.”

