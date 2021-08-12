Calcutta HC adjourns Mamata's plea against Nandigram polls results to November 15

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday accepted the plea by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari seeking adjournment of the hearing of CM Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election result of Nandigram Assembly constituency where she lost to her former lieutenant-turned-BJP leader.

Adhikari moved the adjournment petition on the ground that a transfer plea has been filed by him before the Supreme Court.

The court adjourned the matter to November 15.

Lawyer Jaydip Kar, who appeared on behalf of Adhikari, said in his submission that a compliance report regarding the payment of cost imposed by the court had not been filed by the petitioner (Mamata).

Earlier, justice Kaushik Chanda had imposed costs to the tune of Rs 5 lakh on Mamata after recusing himself from adjudicating upon the election petition. Mamata’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi had raised objections regarding the political inclination of Chanda.

The court directed Mamata to file the compliance report before the next date of hearing.