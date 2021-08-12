STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Experts give mix-and-match Covid vaccine study the thumbs-up

Say combining shots could generate more antibodies to fight virus

Published: 12th August 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent approval by the Drug Controller General of India for a heterologous prime boost study, commonly called ‘mixing of vaccine’ study, has drawn appreciation by experts. After a study on a small group of 18 subjects by ICMR, for the first time in India, over 300 people will be part of a study by CMC Vellore.

“We know that a number of vaccines based on different platforms — MrNA, inactivated viral, viral vector vaccine and protein based — are also coming. There is wide interest among researchers to understand how this works. Outside India, such studies have already found that the antibodies generated are far higher than the same vaccine given in two shots,” said Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, renowned epidemiologist and policy expert.

The study by CMC Vellore will investigate important questions like safety, immunogenicity and reactivity on mixing the two most available vaccines in India— Covishield and Covaxin. These two vaccines, while aiming at the spike protein, are made differently.

Covishield is made of genes of the spike protein wrapped in a weakened adenovirus, that transports the genes into the body’s cells, where its machinery makes more such spike protein, invoking an immune response. Covaxin is an inactivated SARS-CoV2 virus— a more traditional method of manufacture— that exposes a non-replicating part of the virus to the body’s immune system. Current evidence suggests that both successfully elicit significant antibody levels but are affected differently by virus variants.

Dr T Jacob John, epidemiologist and former professor at CMC Vellore, says all vaccines require a booster dose, and two doses are not enough. Mixing of vaccines is like an interim stop-gap arrangement. Explaining how two doses of vaccine work, he said, “All vaccines have different forms of spike protein. Once the immune system is stimulated with one particular spike protein configuration, and a different one is given, the immune system will broaden its response to cover a range of variations and also provide higher antibody response. The body takes it as a threat and responds with high antibody response.” 

However, he insisted that this mixing and matching is not the solution to India’s vaccine issue. “It’s a shame that India has been able to vaccinate only 8.9 per cent of its population, even after seven months of emergency use approval,” he said.Experts feel that antibody response may be even better if the first two doses are of the same vaccine, and the booster dose is a different one. 

Participants in the trial study by CMC Vellore would be a mix of health workers and people in the community. Many other countries have experimented with different vaccines — the Com-Cov clinical trial in the United Kingdom, which mixed Pfizer with AstraZeneca, and Spanish CombivacS trial which again tested the same vaccine combination. Provinces in Canada have allowed vaccines to be mixed and matched. While the effectiveness is not proven, experts said safety was unlikely to be a major concern. A study in Russia showed that mixing Sputnik V, available in India, with AstraZeneca had no serious side-effects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp