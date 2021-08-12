STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
False cases won't deter farmers from protesting farm laws: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait said farmers are united and fighting a long battle with the central government, which is pro-corporate.

Published: 12th August 2021 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 10:13 PM

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KURUKSHETRA: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday accused the Haryana government of slapping false cases against farmers and said it won't deter them from protesting the Centre's farm laws.

Maintaining that their stir will continue till the laws are repealed, he warned the state government "not to interfere" in their peaceful agitation.

"The ruling dispensation in Haryana is trying to appease its political masters by arresting agitating farmers and slapping false cases against them," he alleged.

It won't deter them from holding the protest and their agitation against the laws will continue till the legislations are repealed, Tikait told reporters.

Replying to a question, he said farmers are united and fighting a long battle with the central government, which is "pro-corporate".

"The central government refuses to listen to anyone and whosoever tries to speak against their injustice is branded as anti-national," he said.

To another question, Tikait said farmers are sure of their victory and will force the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

In reply to another question about any campaign against the BJP in next year's Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab and UP, Tikait said farmers are mature enough and know everything.

"They will react and act accordingly, and unitedly during the elections," he said.

On Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni's earlier suggestion that outfits from Punjab involved in the stir should contest the 2022 assembly polls, Tikait said it could be his own opinion and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has nothing to do with it.

He, however, said that Chaduni is part of the Morcha and all are unitedly spearheading the agitation.

Tikait was here to address a gathering of farmers at Jat Dharamshala to invite them in large numbers to participate in a "Kisan Mahapanchayat" to be held at Muzaffarnagar in UP on September 5.

