Former DGP Sumedh Saini gets anticipatory bail in corruption case

The Punjab and Haryana HC granted interim anticipatory bail to former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a corruption case.

Published: 12th August 2021 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted interim anticipatory bail to former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a corruption case.

Saini has also been asked to join the investigation within a week.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau booked Saini and six others under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the IPC on August 2, alleging that the former director general of police had acquired a house in Chandigarh in a "fraudulent deal" with "fake documents".

Saini moved the high court after a Mohali court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

"The court of Justice Avneesh Jhingan granted him interim anticipatory bail and asked him to join the investigation," said Himmat Singh Deol, one of Saini's counsels.

Senior counsels Mukul Rohtagi and APS Deol appeared on behalf of Saini and senior advocate P Chidambaram appeared on behalf of the state of Punjab during the course of hearing.

The court on Wednesday had reserved its order for Thursday after hearing detailed arguments on behalf of the petitioner and the state.

"Taking conceptuous of the facts and circumstances, antecedents of the petitioner and that he is having Z-plus protection, meaning thereby remains in a security cover, there is no chance of his absconding," the court order stated.

Though an apprehension was raised that the petitioner was ploughing back black money but the allegations were based upon documentary evidence and banking transactions.

For joining loose ends, if any, with regard to the documentary evidence or banking transactions, this court is of the opinion that custodial interrogation of the petitioner is not required, it said.

"The petitioner is granted interim bail subject to his joining investigation within one week from today. In the event of arrest, he shall be released on bail subject to his furnishing adequate bail bonds to the satisfaction of the investigating officer," the order stated.

The court directed the petitioner to join the investigation as and when called for.

Saini's counsel Mukul Rohtagi argued that the petitioner was a "victim of political vendetta".

Chidambaram, while opposing the pre-arrest bail plea, said there were suspicious transactions made by the petitioner and made-up documents like agreement to sell have been produced.

The court fixed October 7 as the next date of hearing.

