Maharashtra government directs schools to waive off fees by 15 per cent

Published: 12th August 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday directed school managements across all boards and mediums to waive off 15 per cent of the fees for the academic year 2021-22.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the school education department, fees if paid fully should be refunded by schools or the excess amount should be utilised for the next academic year.

In case of a dispute, a petition should be filed with the divisional fee regulatory authority and its decision will be binding on all, the order stated.

The government has also directed school managements not to prevent students from availing online or offline education, or bar them from sitting for examinations and withhold results if they haven't paid their fees.

All school boards and mediums will implement the order waiving off fees by 15 per cent with immediate effect, it stated.

Parents' bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

