‘Only nine J&K Hindu properties restored since scrapping of Article 370’: Centre in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Since the scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its division into two Union Territories in 2019, only nine ancestral properties of Kashmiri Hindu communities have been restored to them, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

It added that steps are being taken to restore ancestral properties of Kashmiri Hindu migrants, who had to flee in the wake of violence.

“Nine properties have been restored to their rightful owners. And 520 migrants have returned to Kashmir and taken up jobs under the PM scheme,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said.

He was responding to questions from Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai, who also asked whether the government has formed any authority to take requests from Hindus who have returned to reclaim their ancestral property.

The ministry replied that District Magistrates are legal custodians of ancestral properties and can take action on their own.

“The migrants can request District Magistrates in such cases,” the ministry said.

The Centre also clarified the altered land laws in the Union Territories.

“As per the adapted land laws of Jammu and Kashmir, the government may, by notification in the official gazette, allow transfer of land, for public purposes such as education, charitable purpose and healthcare.”

Congress MP Akhilesh Singh asked whether a domicile or a permanent resident certificate was needed to buy non-agricultural land in Jammu and Kashmir.

Since August 5, 2019, the day special status was removed from, all provisions of the Constitution are applicable to the Union Territory.

This led to changes in existing laws in in order to conform to the provisions of the Constitution, the ministry responded.