SC gives eight weeks to fill up consumer disputes redressal vacancies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed for vacancies in State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions in all states and UTs to be filled within eight weeks.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy observed, “When legislature mandates, sanction or no sanction does not matter. We are not giving extensions. Enough time was given. Time will be fixed.”

The bench issued a slew of directions for states and UTs and directed all secretaries to notify the rules in two weeks.

“States are still dilly-dallying notifying the rules. If rules are not notified in two weeks, then model rules made by the Centre will automatically apply for the respective commission,” the bench said, adding that existing and potential vacancies be advertised within two weeks

“It appears some states and UTs have not set up selection committees. The states are directed to set up such committees within four weeks from today,” the order stated.

The directions were passed in a suo motu case regarding inaction of state governments in appointing the chairperson, members and respective staff of various district and state Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions across India.

The bench pulled up states for filing affidavits at the last minute and said, “We are unwilling to countenance the last-minute submissions. We direct that updated position of these aspects should be furnished to the amicus within 10 days.”

The court asked the Centre to not make false promises on filling up vacancies in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and directed the government to fill up the three vacancies within eight weeks.

The court also ordered the government to conduct a legislative impact study of the Consumer Protection Act in four weeks.