UPSC's test questions on poll violence in Bengal 'given by the BJP': Mamata

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The competitive exam for jobs in the central police forces has become the latest point of conflict between the BJP-led central government and West Bengal.

CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is preparing questions for the aspirants on behalf of the BJP. She made this allegation while referring to questions on "poll violence in West Bengal" asked aspirants in exams for jobs in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

"The UPSC is asking BJP’s questions. UPSC used to be an impartial body but the BJP is giving its questions to ask. The questions are politically motivated. The question paper also asked candidates to write on the protests by farmers. BJP is destroying institutions such as the UPSC which conducts national exams for civil services," Mamata said.

ALSO READ | Bengal BJP renames 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' as 'Shahid Samman Yatra'

The post-poll violence became an issue in Bengal’s political circuit after the recent Assembly elections in which Trinamool Congress came to power for the third straight term. Mamata and the TMC claimed that the reports of post-poll violence has been exaggerated by using fake videos and images and most of the incidents took place when the state police force was under the control of the Election Commission.

The BJP accused the ruling party of perpetrating the attack on their supporters.

The BJP sharpened its attack on the TMC after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) formed a committee last month on the order of Calcutta High Court and conducted a probe before submitting a report before a five-judge bench. In its observation on the basis of the report, the high court had said the situation in the state was a manifestation of "law of ruler" instead of "rule of law".

Castigating the NHRC committee’s report, Mamata had labelled one NHRC member as a BJP man. "I think he has gone by the BJP version and contributed his political allegiance in the report," she alleged last month.