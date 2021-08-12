STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to bring 15 crore out-of-school children into education system, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said for the first time, the government has combined the education and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the Central government wants to bring 15 crore out-of-school children into the education system.

Pradhan said for the first time, the government has combined the education and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods.

He was speaking at CII's virtual special plenary session on 'Job Creation and Entrepreneurship'.

"Today, 35 crore students are getting education in schools, but still, 15 crore children are out of the education system. We want to bring them into the education system," he said.

Further, the minister added, "For the first time, the Government has combined the education and skill departments, creating a new approach for good livelihoods."

Pradhan said new education, skilling and entrepreneurial ecosystems are evolving as a result of India's digitisation efforts. "During the pandemic, creation of digital content at a large scale ensured continuity of education and skilling," he pointed out.

Lauding the National Education Policy (NEP), the minister said it will play a major role in bridging the gap between education and skills, reaping demographic dividend, creating a robust education ecosystem and eventually facilitating economic growth.

""As we celebrate Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, we must work together to make our youth future-ready who will go on to play an important role in the making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I call upon the industry to contribute to this mission," he said.

