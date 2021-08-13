Amid calls for caste census, Bihar BJP to take out three-day 'Yatra' through OBC dominated districts

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the mounting pressure of opposition for caste-based census, the Bihar BJP, taking the works done for the OBC to the people, announced on Thursday to take out a three-day 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'.

Aimed at convincing the people of OBC communities of the works done by the Modi government, 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' will begin from August 17 under the leadership of Union cabinet minister RK Singh.

“On July 8, the Modi cabinet was expanded and for the first time in the history of India, 27 ministers belonging to OBCs have been inducted in the cabinet,” Dr Sanjay Jaiswal Bihar BJP president told the media on Thursday.

He further claimed that for the first time, 12 ministers belonging to scheduled castes and eight from scheduled tribes have been inducted into the Union government. “It is the BJP, which cares for the development of OBC and the people of other castes equally”, he claimed, adding that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra will make the people of OBCs and others understand BJP's genuine concern for their welfare.

The BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra will pass through 20 districts, which have a considerable population of OBC people. Taking a political pot-shot at Lalu Prasad Yadav over the caste-based census, Dr Jaiswal accused him of being a victim of poor mentality. “Why the caste census was not conducted when the RJD ruled the state for 15 years? Lalu Prasad Yadav is attempting to vitiate the society again on this issue”, Jaiswal alleged.