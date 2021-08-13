STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee files affidavit in HC on PIL for Mukul Roy's removal as PAC chief

The Bengal government has opposed the prayer claiming that it is the domain and discretion of the Speaker of the Assembly.

Published: 13th August 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal TMC leader Mukul Roy

West Bengal TMC leader Mukul Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Thursday filed an affidavit in the Calcutta High Court in connection with a PIL seeking removal of MLA Mukul Roy from the post of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on August 24.

The Speaker submitted the affidavit on the appointment of Roy as the PAC chairman.

BJP MLA Ambika Roy moved the PIL before the high court seeking removal of Mukul Roy from the post of PAC chairman of the West Bengal assembly, making the Speaker of the House one of the respondents in the petition.

The state government has opposed the prayer claiming that it is the domain and discretion of the Speaker of the Assembly.

The petitioner has claimed that the post of PAC chairman traditionally goes to an opposition member, but since Mukul Roy has joined the ruling Trinamool Congress after being elected on a BJP ticket, he should be removed from the post.

Claiming that a court cannot interfere in the decisions of a Speaker concerning the business or conduct of an Assembly as per Article 212 of the Constitution, Advocate General Kishore Dutta had on July 30 contended before the court that the PIL was not maintainable and should be dismissed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biman Banerjee Mukul Roy PAC Public Accounts Committee West Bengal Assembly West Bengal Assembly Speaker
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp