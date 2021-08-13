BJP leader among five injured in grenade attack on his house in Rajouri

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three days after killing a BJP leader and his wife in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, militants on Thursday evening attacked the residence of a BJP leader in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir injuring five persons including the BJP leader.

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards BJP leader Jasbir Singh’s residence at Khandli area of Rajouri district in the evening.

The grenade, according to police sources, exploded with a big bang, injuring five persons including the BJP leader.

All the five injured were evacuated to nearby hospital, where doctors are attending them.

Immediately after the grenade attack, security men rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The security men have launched a search operation in the area to track down the attackers.

It is the second militant attack on BJP leaders in J&K within three days.

On August 9, militants shot dead a BJP leader and his wife Jawhara Begum in their rented accommodation at Lalchowk area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

BJP’s Kashmir spokesman Manzoor Bhat told this newspaper that two dozen BJP workers have been killed by militants after abrogation of Article 370 by centre on August 5, 2019.