Dental college student kills classmate's grandmother in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

A dental college student allegedly killed his classmate's grandmother with a pickaxe in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said.

Published: 13th August 2021 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MANDI: A dental college student allegedly killed his classmate's grandmother with a pickaxe in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Friday.

Kunal Chatterji, a Jharkhand resident, allegedly killed his classmate Ramneek's grandmother around 10.

30 pm inside their house at Bhojpur Bazar in Mandi city on Thursday, Mandi superintendent of police Shalini Agnihotri said.

He tried to kill Ramneek too but was overpowered by the locals, who had reached there after hearing noise for help, she added.

The accused was handed over to the police by the locals.

A case has been registered against him under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Agnihotri said.

A second year student of Himachal Dental College at Mandi's Sundernagar, Chatterji was annoyed over a recent harassment complaint Ramneek made against him to the college authorities, police said.

After the incident, locals protested against the Dental College authorities, saying they failed to take proper action against Chatterji despite complaint.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp