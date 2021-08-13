Ex-PM Deve Gowda says govt, Opposition must reflect, find middle path to run Parliament

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die following chaotic and violent scenes, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda expressed disappointment over the session. Gowda, the JDS member in the Rajya Sabha, said both the government and Opposition need to reflect on how to take parliamentary democracy forward.

“Being terribly adamant and being over-enthusiastic are both dangerous. We have to quickly find a middle path. Parliament has to once again become a place where we speak to each other, discuss and dissent in a dignified manner,” Gowda said, in his single-page statement expressing sadness over not being able to speak on key issues.

Of the 20 Bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha, 19 were done so without discussion or debate, amid protests from the Opposition.

“I feel very sad. I am nearing 90 and despite the usual age-related troubles, I attended Parliament religiously, as I have done ever since I entered it the first time, decades ago. It was our collective duty as members of both the Houses to assure the people of India that ours is a functioning parliamentary democracy. When the idea of democracy itself has come under severe strain, it is our duty to convince the younger generation that this is the best form of government,” Gowda said.

Gowda, however, was keen on not holding any party accountable or responsible for the disruptive session. He appealed to all parties to sit together and arrive at a middle path. Speaking to the media in Delhi on Thursday, Gowda refused to react to the ongoing crisis over Cabinet formation under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or allegations of JDS cosying up to BJP’s lone MLA in Hassan, Preetam Gowda. “

I believe Bommai can handle these issues under the guidance of BS Yediyurappa. Bommai Senior and I were friends. Basavaraj Bommai had visited me and I have told him that there won’t be any trouble from my side to his government,” Gowda said.