STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-PM Deve Gowda says govt, Opposition must reflect, find middle path to run Parliament

Takes statesmanly stand on chaos, says being adamant or over-enthusiastic is dangerous

Published: 13th August 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die following chaotic and violent scenes, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda expressed disappointment over the session.  Gowda, the JDS member in the Rajya Sabha, said both the government and Opposition need to reflect on how to take parliamentary democracy forward.

“Being terribly adamant and being over-enthusiastic are both dangerous. We have to quickly find a middle path. Parliament has to once again become a place where we speak to each other, discuss and dissent in a dignified manner,” Gowda said, in his single-page statement expressing sadness over not being able to speak on key issues.

Of the 20 Bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha, 19 were done so without discussion or debate, amid protests from the Opposition.

“I feel very sad. I am nearing 90 and despite the usual age-related troubles, I attended Parliament religiously, as I have done ever since I entered it the first time, decades ago. It was our collective duty as members of both the Houses to assure the people of India that ours is a functioning parliamentary democracy. When the idea of democracy itself has come under severe strain, it is our duty to convince the younger generation that this is the best form of government,” Gowda said.

Gowda, however, was keen on not holding any party accountable or responsible for the disruptive session. He appealed to all parties to sit together and arrive at a middle path. Speaking to the media in Delhi on Thursday, Gowda refused to react to the ongoing crisis over Cabinet formation under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or allegations of JDS cosying up to BJP’s lone MLA in Hassan, Preetam Gowda. “

I believe Bommai can handle these issues under the guidance of BS Yediyurappa. Bommai Senior and I were friends. Basavaraj Bommai had visited me and I have told him that there won’t be any trouble from my side to his government,” Gowda said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp