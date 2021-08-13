First COVID nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets regulator's nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first nasal vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has received regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, it said.

"Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine that has received the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials," the DBT said.

This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India.

BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine.

Bharat Biotech has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, US.

