First COVID nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets regulator's nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials

Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, the Department of Biotechnology said.

Published: 13th August 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first nasal vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has received regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

"Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine that has received the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials," the DBT said.

This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India.

BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine.

Bharat Biotech has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, US.

1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
