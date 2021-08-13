First COVID nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets regulator's nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, the Department of Biotechnology said.
Published: 13th August 2021 06:43 PM | Last Updated: 13th August 2021 06:43 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The first nasal vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Bharat Biotech, has received regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.
Phase 1 clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years, it said.
ALSO READ | India's drug regulator approves study on mixing of Covaxin and Covishield doses
"Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine that has received the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials," the DBT said.
This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India.
BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine.
Bharat Biotech has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, US.
ALSO WATCH: